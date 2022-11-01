Grab Logitech’s G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse with PowerPlay at low of $90

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $125, this 28% discount, or solid $35 price drop, marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. The G502 comes equipped with the HERO 25K sensor capable of tracking your flicks at speeds up to 400 IPS. This mouse also uses Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED technology to achieve “super-fast 1ms report rates” with a total of 60 hours of battery life with Logitech implementing its PowerPlay wireless charging system for endless power with its mouse pad. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash but retain wireless functionality, check out the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse at $38. The HERO sensor in this mouse has a resolution of up to 12,000 DPI and it uses the same LIGHTSPEED wireless connection the G502 has. Unlike the G502, however, the G305 uses a single AA battery and can last up to 250 hours before needing to be replaced. The G305 weighs 99 grams, which is 19 grams more than the featured mouse, but it can be worth it if you’re not a competitive gamer and are on a budget.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like this mouse. Looking to upgrade your keyboard too? We’re also tracking Logitech’s G915 TKL Wireless Gaming RGB Mechanical Keyboard for $160, matching the fall Prime Day deal. This tenkeyless keyboard utilizes the brand’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology to achieve pro-grade performance alongside Bluetooth support for more general use cases.

Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

G502 is the best gaming mouse from Logitech G, completely redesigned from the inside out with Light speed wireless and power play compatibility so you can game faster and more accurately, The G502 light speed PC gaming mouse is built with superfast 1 ms wireless connectivity and a next gen Hero sensor delivering up to 25K DPI class leading performance and energy efficient up to 60 hours of uninterrupted gaming. 11 programmable buttons help you optimize game play with custom keyboards and macros.

