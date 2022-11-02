Amazon’s 2nd Gen Echo Buds with ANC and included wireless charging case falls to $90

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Buds 2nd Gen Wireless Active Noise Canceling Earbuds for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $140, this 36% discount, or $50 price drop, marks a new second-lowest 2022 price for this model of earbuds. Featuring active noise cancellation, the Echo Buds are designed to fit in your ear comfortably using different-sized ear tips. Here you get up to 5 hours of playback with the included charging case bringing the total up to 15 hours. The case itself can even be charged wirelessly with a quick 15-minute earbud juice up gaining an additional 2 hours of playback. With built-in Alexa, you can control your audio playback hands-free while also using Alexa like you would at home to make shopping lists and more. Not only can you talk to Alexa, but you can talk with Assistant and Siri too. Head below for more.

Looking to get in on the wireless earbud train without breaking the bank? You could instead go with the JBL VIBE 100 True Wireless Earbuds for $30. You will find that the battery life is the same as the Echo Buds with the case also providing an extra 15 hours of battery life. Notable exceptions from these earbuds are active noise cancellation, built-in smart assistant, and wireless playback controls. The microphones in these earbuds will allow you to talk to your phone’s voice assistant and allow you to take calls on the go.

Want to keep track of your exercises while taking your walks and workouts? You can grab the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker down at a new all-time low of $80. The Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s more affordable offerings which still manages to pack a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more.

Echo Buds 2nd Gen Wireless ANC Earbud features:

Dynamic audio and active noise cancellation (ANC) – Premium speakers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Sealed in-ear design and ANC limit background noise.

Long-lasting battery – Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge and up to 15 hrs with the charging case. A 15-min quick charge provides up to 2 hrs of music. Wireless charging case compatible with Qi-certified wireless charging pads.

Leave your phone in your pocket – Use your voice to make calls, set reminders, add items to your shopping list, or even start a meditation session.

