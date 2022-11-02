Amazon takes extra 15% off latest Philips Hue Color/White Ambiance smart bulbs from $22

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Philips Hue smart bulbs and accessories, delivering an extra 15% in savings across a wide range of gear for your smart home setup. Just clip the on-page coupon for each of the listings to lock-in the savings, of which shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick brings the Color Ambiance High Lumen Smart Bulb for $55.23. Down from $65, this is one of the lowest prices of the year, the second-best since its MSRP bumped up in May, and good for $10 in savings. Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, its recent release has a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space. Head below for more from $22.

A19 bulbs:

Candle E12 LED bulbs:

Lightstrips and lamps:

This week’s other best smart home deals are also up for grabs right now, though a particular highlight switches over to a more novel experience for your setup. Delivering new all-time lows on Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle and Hexagon HomeKit light sets, you can add some modular flair to your setup with wall-mounted multi-color lighting packages at $150 each.

Philips Hue High Lumen Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

