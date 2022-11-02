AmazonCommercial 85-lumen LED AAA flashlight falls to new all-time low at $2.50

Amazon is offering its AmazonCommercial 85-lumen LED Flashlight for $2.58 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $4 at Amazon, this 35% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering 85-lumens of brightness, this flashlight is perfect to keep on you at all times just in case you need to illuminate an area. It’s water-resistant so you can use it indoors or outside, and a single AAA battery delivers up to three hours of continuous runtime. On top of that, there’s both a clip and carabiner to attach it to various items like belt loops or pockets. Keep reading for more.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more budget-focused flashlight on Amazon. For comparison, this larger Rayovac LED flashlight is only 60 lumens, yet comes in at $5 on Amazon, showing just how good of a deal today’s discount is.

While a flashlight is essential to any EDC, that’s far from the only item you should daily carry. For our other recommendations, we’ve round up our favorite knives, multi-tools, and other essentials in one single article to make it simple to find your next EDC upgrade. Then, swing by our tools guide to find other EDC or DIY essentials, like Bosch’s 4-tool combo kit at $279, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate.

AmazonCommercial 85-lumen LED Flashlight features:

Enjoy clear light on the job with the work torch flashlight. Ideal for underground or dimly-lit areas, the light delivers effective illumination. Constructed of rugged metal with a textured grip, the flashlight offers simple operation and a water-resistant design built for indoor or outdoor use. Experience powerful clarity in dark spaces with 85 lumens of LED light, which ramps up to full brightness in an instant, with no wait time. Useful for construction, commercial maintenance, power outages, or night repair jobs, the headlamp offers 3 hours of run time per charge.

