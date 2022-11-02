Chefman’s regularly up to $170 Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL is down at $80 for today only

Amazon is now offering the 20-liter Chefman Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $170 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this model typically fetches $125 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention to deliver one of the more affordable options in the product category from a trustworthy brand. Alongside the sizable 20L capacity, it features built-in air frying alongside the countertop oven action with enough space for six slices of bread or an entire 5.5-pound chicken. Joining a temperature range from 200 to 450 degrees, it ships with a dishwasher-safe broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray. More details below.

As per usual with these daily cooker deals, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something comparable for less. But if you already have a dedicated air fryer and are just looking for a simple toaster oven to drop on the countertop, there are more affordable options. Something like this Elite Gourmet model that comes in at just $30 shipped on Amazon is worth a look if you’re in the market for a more compact solution.

On the grilling side of the multi-cooker space, we are also still tracking new Amazon all-time low on Ninja’s latest Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill. Coming equipped with the Foodi Smart Thermometer, this model will have you grilling and air frying all year round at $200 shipped, or $80 off the going rate. Get a closer look at the details right here and swing by our home goods hub for more.

Chefman Air Fryer Toaster Oven features:

FRY WITH THE POWER OF AIR: Use the Air Fryer Mode to create healthy and delicious food, with deep fried crispiness. Enjoy your favorite fried food without the calories or smell associated with deep frying. The high-speed fans speed up baking & provide that desired fried finish & flavor.

FOR ALL YOUR COOKING NEEDS: This versatile 7-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and warms. Temperature range of 200-450°F makes it easy to achieve a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast a whole chicken, or perfect your avocado toast all in one appliance.

LARGE FAMILY SIZE: Extra guests, or just extra hungry. Either way, this toaster oven air fryer was thoughtfully designed with the whole family in mind. The spacious 20-liter capacity fits 6 slices of toast or roasts a 5.5lb chicken so you can make plenty of food for the entire family – without heating up your oven.

