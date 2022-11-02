Dr. Heater’s 6,000W 240V shop/garage heater keeps you warm this winter at low of $120

Amazon is offering the Dr. Heater 240V Shop/Garage 3,000/6,000W Heater for $119.72 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 20% off its normal going rate. Designed to warm your garage, shop, or even basement, this heater requires 240V power to run. However, with a 240V hookup and a proper breaker, you’ll find that this heater can dish out up to 6,000W of heating capability. There’s an adjustable thermostat and both high and low settings to choose from. The 8-inch fan pushes the heat throughout your shop with ease as well, while not being too loud at the same time. Keep reading for more.

Of course, this 1500W ceramic space heater is perfect for those on a tighter budget. It comes in at $25 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon and delivers two different heat options, with 750W and 1500W available to choose from. Just keep in mind it’s not thermostatically-controlled and it won’t deliver nearly as much warming potential like today’s lead deal.

Speaking of shops, if you need to keep an eye on tools or what happens in the garage, then consider picking up Wyze Cam Pan v2. It’s on sale for $30 at Amazon, which saves 40% from its normal going rate there and also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save.

Need safe, comfort and quick heat? This DR966 3000/6000W industrial heater can be easily installed in either your new or remodeled building. Dr966 can be your primary or auxiliary heat source for your garage, factories, stores, warehouses, workshops, schools, churches, hospitals, dormitories or any exposed areas. DR966 uses spiral steel metal sheath electric heating elements with low sheath temperatures provide uniform heat and long service life. Plus a large, matched, dynamically 8″ fan provide maximum air flow with minimum turbulence and noise, gently distributes warmth through your area.

