Wyze Cam Pan v2 drops to $30 at Amazon for Assistant setups (Save 40%)

Amazon now offers the Wyze Cam Pan v2 for $29.98 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at a 40% discount that delivers one of the first chances to save since launching last year, as well as a new all-time low that’s $10 under our previous mention. Improving on the original model, the new Wyze Cam Pan v2 now has color night vision support to supplement all of the other security chops. There’s a 1080p sensor for capturing the happenings of your home, which rests upon the motorized base that enables 360-degree pan, tilt, and zoom features for comprehensive surveillance. You’ll also be able to pair all of those features with Alexa and Google Assistant to round out the package. Our hands-on review details everything you can expect, as well.

Normally on the more affordable side of the stable, the latest Wyze Cam v3 enters at just $36. Packing much of the same wired form-factor, there’s a similarly-refreshed 1080p sensor backed by color night vision support. But with as notable of a discount as the lead deal is, there’s really no reason not to just go with the more capable solution for your Alexa or Assistant setup.

For some other gear to expand your Google Assistant setup, head on over to our smart home guide to see all of the week’s best discounts. Amongst everything else, you’ll find some first-party discounts on gear directly from Google. Its latest lineup of Nest Cams are now marked down to the best prices ever for one of the first times and including form-factors like standalone cameras to video doorbells, of which pricing now starts from $70.

Wyze Cam Pan v2 features:

Pan, tilt, and zoom: Control remotely using the Wyze app so you can see the whole room, fast. Or monitor a room automatically by setting 4 predefined waypoints. Panning has a 360° left/right rotation range and tilting has a 93° vertical up/down range. Now with Color Night Vision: Record night time video in full, vivid color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional cameras. Livestream from anywhere in full 1080p HD: See inside your home in real time using your mobile device.

