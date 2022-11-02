ECOVACS’ flagship cleaning robot and dock beats Prime Day at $550 off, more from $280

Today we are tracking a massive price drop on the flagship ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI Cleaning Robot. Regularly $1,550, you can score the high-end cleaning system for $999.99 shipped via Amazon. This $550 off the going rate, $50 below the Amazon Prime Day offer, and the lowest price we can find. While it certainly isn’t the most affordable option, it delivers a truly autonomous smart cleaning robot and dock that will intelligently vacuum and mop your entire home without you lifting a finger. Alongside a bevy of smart integrations, like scheduling, voice commands, and more, it also sports an auto-empty dock that cleans itself. You’ll find one of the more powerful vacuums on the market here at 5,000Pa joined by the brand’s OZMO Turbo rotating mopping system that will leave your floors sparkling clean for the holidays whenever you ask it to. Head below for more details and ECOVACS price drops from $280.

If you’re looking for a more traditional upright cordless vacuum, dive into our recent review of the Roborock Dyad. This one actually doubles as a mop and you can get a complete breakdown of what it is capable of right here. You’ll also find a chance to win one for FREE while you’re at it.

All-IN-ONE OMNI STATION. A first in the industry. After vacuuming, your DEEBOT returns to station and automatically empties the dustbin. After mopping, it automatically washes the mop heads and dries them with hot air. Experience a whole new level of freedom from cleaning.

5000PA DEEP CLEANING AND ALL-NEW MOPPING. With superior 5,000PA suction power, your DEEBOT picks debris more effectively from both hard floor and carpets. The all-new OZMO Turbo rotating mopping system works doubly hard in removing stubborn stains and debris, leaving the floor clean as new.

MAXIMUM COVERAGE, LESS MISSED SPOTS. With TrueMapping, the most advanced laser-based navigation system, your DEEBOT scans home environment to create the most efficient and fastest cleaning paths. Unmatched precision mapping and navigation result in methodical coverage with fewer missed spots.

