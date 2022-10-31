Roborock Dyad Review: A great mop/vacuum to clean holiday spills [Giveaway]

We’ve spent the past few weeks with the Roborock Dyad to see how well it can tackle messes around the house ahead of the holiday season, and we have to say, it works pretty great. In our hands-on review of the Roborock Dyad, we’re taking a look at how well it cleans up both wet and dry messes, as well as giving away the Dyad to one lucky reader to help them out with cleaning the house as we head into Thanksgiving and Christmas. Sound interesting? Head below to learn more about what we think and find out how to enter and win this upright vacuum.

Roborock Dyad review and giveaway

The Roborock Dyad is designed to clean up both wet and dry messes with ease. It has onboard clean and dirty water tanks as well as multiple rollers underneath (with edge-to-edge cleaning capabilities). Featuring both vacuum and mopping functions, this is a great way to clean up messes that happen in the kitchen or bathroom as well.

Let’s break down how the Roborock Dyad functions. For starters, there are three total rollers on the underside, one at the front which handles a majority of the scrubbing and cleaning, and then two behind which go essentially edge-to-edge in order to pick up what the first doesn’t grab. There’s also a powerful vacuum built in, which picks up both liquid and dry messes alike. When the Dyad picks up anything, that’s placed in a separate tank so you can quickly and easily empty it after you’re done vacuuming.

Another function of the Dyad is a self-cleaning mode that can be triggered as soon as you dock it in the charging station. Just click a button and the Dyad will go to work using the rest of the clean water tank to flush the rollers out and make them no longer dirty, disposing of the used liquid back into the dirty water canister. That means after you use the Dyad to clean up a spill in the kitchen, you won’t have to worry about manually cleaning the rollers, which is a very nice feature indeed.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Adaptive Cleaning. Onboard sensors detect how much dirt is being cleaned and automatically adjust water flow and suction power to give you maximum cleaning with minimum work. Wash floors thoroughly with simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, giving you cleaner floors with minimum effort.

Agile Cleaning Head. The head effortlessly flicks up to 180°, making it easy to clean around table legs, chair legs, and other obstacles. Counter rotating rollers also mean you can push and pull using just one finger.

9to5Toys’ Take

The Roborock Dyad actually works quite well. I was a bit skeptical at first, but after using it on both wet and dry messes, it leaves our floors cleaner than we’ve ever been able to get them with manual mopping. The three rollers do a very good job at cleaning up messes quickly, and then the fact that the Dyad cleans itself after it’s all said and done is even better.

One of the nicest features is how smooth the system glides. While I do wish the top portion kept itself upright when you weren’t using it, the weight balance isn’t all that bad for quick cleanups, which is really what the Dyad is designed for. My wife and I keep it close to the kitchen and have found that when there were big messes made on the floor, the Dyad made quick work of taking care of them without a problem.

The edge to edge cleaning function is also very nice for when something gets up close to a wall or table, though there is a limitation here. The Dyad’s cleaning head is quite tall. So tall, in fact, that it doesn’t fit under the front toe kick area of our kitchen cabinets, so we can’t use the Dyad to clean there, which is arguably one of the more frustrating parts of a kitchen to clean, so do keep that in mind.

Overall though, the Dyad has secured a permanent place in our kitchen and bathroom cleaning routines as it doesn’t care whether the mess is wet or dry, and handles it all with ease. However, the Dyad doesn’t come with a low cost price. It runs $450 on Amazon most of the time, though at the time of writing it’s on sale for $360, which does make it a little more affordable.

In the end, if you’re someone who is always dealing with big messes on the floor around the holiday season with all the cooking that goes on in the kitchen, the Dyad will make quick work of those chores. While some might not find it as convenient as a robot vacuum/mop combo, I find it easier to use as I can just grab the Dyad and clean up one single spill and then move on with my day, instead of trying to use an app to tell a robot where to clean, it missing the spot, and having to do it over and over again.

