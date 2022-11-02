Kensington’s triple 4K docking station with 60W PD USB-C hits Amazon low at $201 (Reg. $319)

Amazon is now offering the Kensington SD4900P Triple 4K Display Docking Station for $201.53 shipped. Regularly $319 and more recently in the $280 range, this is a new Amazon all-time low at up to $118 off the going rate. Compatible with Windows, MacBooks, and Surface machines, this Thunderbolt 3 and 4 dock delivers 60W Power Delivery with one USB-C 3. 1 Gen2 (10Gbps, 9V/2A charging) and one USB-A 3. 1 Gen2 (10Gbps, 5V/2. 4A fast charging) port alongside four more standard issue USB-A jacks. Joining the 3-in-1 card reader for standard SD variants and microSD options, you’ll also find the ability to run triple monitor setups with support for two displays at 3840 x 2160 60Hz and another at 30Hz. Head below for more details.

A more affordable solution in a similar product category with comparable I/O versatility is the Anker PowerExpand 9-in-1 USB-C PD Dock. It sells for $150 shipped on Amazon and, while it only supports dual display setups, delivers much of the same I/O options as today’s lead deal otherwise.

But while we are talking about expanding the capabilities of your setup, be sure to swing by the early Satechi Black Friday sale that is now live. Offering up to 40% off a range of its popular hubs and USB-C chargers, there’s a series of options marked down to some of the best prices we have tracked all year with deals starting from $18. Dive in right here.

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4K Display Docking Station features:

Triple 4k monitor display docking station for MacBooks (including the latest MacBooks with M1 and M2 processors as well as earlier versions), Windows USB-C Alt-mode laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more; and for Surface Pro 8 and 7 , Surface Go 1, 2, and 3, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Book 1/2/3

Provides non-Alt-mode USB-A and USB-C windows laptops with dual 4k via DisplayLink

Video resolution: Triple monitor with USB-C Alt Mode Laptop & Surface (and MacBooks with a usb-c/TB3/TB4 port) = 2 displays 3840×2160@60Hz, and 1 display 3840×2160@30Hz. For USB-C non Alt-mode and USB-A laptops you get 2 Displays at 3840×2160@60Hz; Six video ports (three HDMI and three DP++)

