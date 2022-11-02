Satechi launches early Black Friday sale with 40% discounts on USB-C chargers, hubs, more

As the early Black Friday offers start ramping up, Satechi is now getting in on the saving by launching a collection of deep discounts on some of its older releases. Clearing out everything from USB-C PD chargers to MacBook hubs, Qi charging pads, and other Apple accessories, applying code DEALS at checkout will take 40% off everything on this landing page. Shipping is free in orders over $40. A top pick from the sale is marking down Satechi’s 100W USB-C PD GaN Charger to $47.99. Normally fetching $80, we’ve previously seen this accessory drop by 25% at most throughout the year. Today’s offer is now delivering a new all-time low with $32 in savings attached. Sporting a 3-port design, this USB-C PD charger comes equipped with a 100W output that can refuel everything from MacBooks to iPhones and anything in-between. Its compact size has GaN technology to thank, which keeps the package cooler and more effecient than other models on the market. Our launch coverage explores what to expect from the charger, as well.

Alongside the lead deal, there are plenty of other deep clearance offers going live in the Satechi early Black Friday sale worth a look. Sure, these might not be the most recent additions to the brand’s stable of Apple products, but you’ll be able to lock-in 40% in savings across some popular options for iPhone, Mac, and iPad all at the best prices yet. Just don’t forget the apply the code above to score the discounted prices below.

Then for other ways to outfit your at-home charging setup or everyday carry, go check out the latest Anker sale at Amazon that has discounts starting at $14. You’ll find everything from USB-C chargers like above to MagSafe power banks and more, most of which are down to some of the best prices ever.

Satechi 100W USB-C GaN Charger features:

Upgrade to next-gen charging with the Satechi 100W USB-C PD Compact GaN Charger, featuring powerful Gallium nitride (GaN) technology for a noticeably faster, more efficient charge. Equipped with dual USB-C PD ports and a USB-A port, the charger consolidates three adapters and intelligently adjusts its power output according to its connected devices – up to 100W.

