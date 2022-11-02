Kershaw Taskmaster multi-purpose shears have a serrated blade, more at $21 low (Reg. $28)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Taskmaster Multi-purpose Shears for $21.16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $28 at Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. You’ll find that the Kershaw Taskmaster shears are perfect for use in the kitchen, garage, RV, or anywhere really. The stainless steel blades measure in at 3.5 inches and one blade is even serrated to help get through tougher materials. The handles feature a built-in nutcracker, jar opener, lid lifter, and two screwdriver tips, making them truly versatile. Also, the blades even separate to make sharpening a breeze. Keep reading for more.

If the serrated edge or ability to take your scissors apart isn’t a huge deal for you, check out this pair of Scotch 8-inch Precision Scissors as a more budget-friendly option. While they won’t work great in the kitchen, for just $5.50 on Amazon, Scotch’s scissors offer a great pair of general purpose cutters for standard household tasks.

Looking for tools to keep in your outdoor bag with the scissors above? Consider picking up AmazonCommercial’s 85-lumen LED AAA flashlight that’s on sale for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Down to $2.50 from a normal rate of $4, this is a solid light to keep in your pocket or go-bag alongside the shears from Kershaw, just in case you need to use them at night.

Kershaw Taskmaster Multi-purpose Shears features:

The Taskmaster Shears are the ideal coverall tool in the kitchen, office, yard or garage. Whether preparing food, opening packages, trimming flowers or cutting cord, these more-than-scissors are the highly functional, multi-purpose tools of choice. The handles feature a built-in nutcracker, jar opener, lid lifter, and even two screwdriver tips for tightening a loose screw. The Taskmaster Shears utilize one serrated blade to cut through tough, fibrous materials with ease and feature a bone notch that comes in handy when trimming flower stems. A non-slip plastic over-mold on the handles makes them comfortable to use in any conditions. The blades separate for simple cleaning and sharpening, securely locking together again for your next job.

