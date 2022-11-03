Amazon’s 1st Gen Echo Auto adds Alexa to your car down matching low of $15 (Save 70%)

Amazon is now offering the Echo Auto 1st Gen for $14.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $50, this 70% discount, or solid $35 price drop, marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen only once before. The Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your phone and will play audio through your car speakers, utilizing your phone’s Bluetooth or auxiliary connection. Alexa can provide you with directions, control your music, provide entertainment, and more while you’re driving with Echo Auto. If you want to have some privacy, simply press the microphone off button on Echo Auto to disable the mic. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage and head below for more.

When it comes to adding a smart assistant to your vehicle, this is currently the lowest price option out there. Amazon designed this unit with eight microphones and far-field technology so it can hear you over the road and A/C noise. It should be noted that Echo Auto is not compatible with every car, even if it supports Bluetooth to play music. Amazon has a page that lists which car models are not compatible here. However, you can still use the Echo Auto with the included auxiliary cable.

During Amazon’s September event, it announced a refreshed model of the Echo Auto. The biggest difference here is the all-new compact design and the new $55 price point. The number of microphones is lowered to five here but retains all the same functionality for controlling your music and getting directions.

Echo Auto 1st Gen features:

Echo Auto connects to Alexa through your phone’s Alexa app and plays through your car’s speakers via auxiliary input or your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection. Echo Auto also works with Auto Mode in the Alexa app, which turns your phone into a smart, driver-friendly display optimized for use in the vehicle. Large glanceable text, easy-touch controls, and shortcuts for your favorite destinations, contacts, and media to make it easier to navigate, stay connected, and entertained while you drive. Phone holder or mount is not included with Echo Auto.

