Amazon September event live blog: New Echo hardware and more

The higher-end side of Amazon's Kindle lineup is another area that is prime for some news during the September event today. The company has been showing some love to the entry-level offerings as of late, but models like the Kindle Oasis have taken a backseat to some of the more affordable ways to get in the e-reader game.

Amazon announces new Kindle Scribe!

Amazon is kicking off today’s event by starting with the Kindle! The new models that were just refreshed at the beginning of the month are taking the spotlight so far, with the company highlighting its combination of unique hardware and software features.

But as far as new hardware goes, Amazon is announcing the new Kindle Scribe! It’s the first e-reader from the company you can write on. On top of all the reading you’d expect, you can now write and doodle. All of the tech is centered the “world’s first” 10.2-inch adjustable front light display. The Scribe pairs with an analog stylus that doesn’t require charging and magnetically snaps to the e-reader.

On top of being able to annotate books and add sticky notes to various content directly on the scribe, you can also send documents from your smartphone. Amazon notes that Microsoft Word support will be arriving next year, too.

Going up for pre-order later today, the new Amazon Kindle Scribe will retail for $339.99. Shipping is slated for before the holiday season, though an exact date has yet to be revealed. That price tag also includes the pen, and is complemented by a free 4-month Unlimited subscription.

Amazon Ambient takes the stage

Next we’re moving onto Amazon Ambient, the company’s intelligence features that help move the technology into the background. There are three big selling points for helping users enjoy the here and now, with a focus on being intuitive, proactive, and personalized. We’ll see how Amazon looks to integrate Echo and its other hardware into the discussion.

Amazon Halo is the next hardware update!

Leaning into the Ambient intelligence, Amazon is looking to further its ecosystem integration with the Halo lineup. So that’s where Halo Rise comes into play. The device rests on your bedside table and ditches the usual wrist-worn design in favor of a build that you don’t have to charge. There’s no camera, and uses contactless sensors and machine learning in order to monitor sleep stages through keeping tabs on respiration.

Halo Rise also has a built in light that can wake you up each morning with sunrise simulation. There’s also smart alarm features to help wake you up during the weakest part of your sleep, rather than jolting you awake at a specific time.

Shipping is slated for later this fall with a $139.99 price point and includes six months of the Halo membership.

