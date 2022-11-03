Nike Flash Sale cuts 20% off orders of $100 and 25% off totals of $150+

Nike is offering its members (free to sign-up) 20% off orders of $100 and 25% off totals exceeding $150 with code FIT20 and FIT25 at checkout. Plus, all members receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Dri-FIT Player Half-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $84. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $105. It’s available in five color options and it’s a fantastic style for layering during cool weather. The stretch material is also nice for sports and it has a faux suede zipper pull as well as an ingot on the left sleeve that gives it a polished look. Score additional deals by heading below and stay tuned to our fashion guide for even more sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers $88 (Orig. $110)
- Dri-FIT Player Half-Zip Pullover $84 (Orig. $105)
- Winterized Full-Zip Training Hoodie $96 (Orig. $120)
- Sportswear Therma-FIT Legacy Jacket $112 (Orig. $140)
- Reversible Winterized Vest $84 (Orig. $105)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sportswear Therma-FIT Windrunner Vest $113 (Orig. $150)
- Sportswear Plush Swoosh Jacket $116 (Orig. $145)
- Air Bomber Jacket $112 (Orig. $140)
- Dri-FIT Tour Golf Pants $88 (Orig. $110)
- Dri-FIT Luxe Fitted Jacket $108 (Orig. $135)
- …and even more deals…
