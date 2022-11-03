Nike Flash Sale cuts 20% off orders of $100 and 25% off totals of $150+

Ali Smith -
25% off + free shipping

Nike is offering its members (free to sign-up) 20% off orders of $100 and 25% off totals exceeding $150 with code FIT20 and FIT25 at checkout. Plus, all members receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Dri-FIT Player Half-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $84. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $105. It’s available in five color options and it’s a fantastic style for layering during cool weather. The stretch material is also nice for sports and it has a faux suede zipper pull as well as an ingot on the left sleeve that gives it a polished look. Score additional deals by heading below and stay tuned to our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

