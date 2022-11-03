NIU electric scooters with 40-mile range now 25% off with our exclusive code from $449

9to5Toys has partnered with Wellbots to offer our readers an exclusive 25% off on the NIU KQi2 Pro, NIU KQi3 Pro, and NIU KQi3 Max electric scooters. We’ll start off by talking about the entry-level KQi2 Pro, which comes in at $449.25 shipped when you use the code TOYS25 at checkout. Down from a $599 list price, and $539 sale at Best Buy right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. This electric scooter has the ability to ride at up to 17.6 MPH for as far as 25 miles on a single charge. This means you can easily traverse around the city without walking or without using any gas and oil. The NIU KQi2 Pro can also handle a maximum slope of 15%, which means it can climb hills with relative ease. Learn more about the NIU brand over at Electrek and then keep reading for additional discounts at up to $250 off.

Also on sale today is the NIU KQi3 Pro Electric Scooter, which comes in at $599.25 with the code TOYS25 at checkout. This is also 25% off and knocks $200 off its normal going rate. With the ability to go for up to 31 miles per charge, it can also reach speeds of up to 20 MPH, taking things up a notch compared to the KQi2 Pro above. On top of those upgrades, the KQi3 Pro can also handle maximum slopes of 20%, which allows it to climb more steep angles compared to the model on sale above.

However, the most powerful model discounted today is the NIU KQi3 Max. Down to $749.25 from $999 with the code TOYS25 at checkout, this electric scooter offers the best bang for your buck right now from NIU. Taking things up a notch, the KQi3 Max can support riders of up to 265 pounds, while the two models above max out at 220 pounds. It also can go for over 40 miles per charge and reach top speeds of over 20 MPH. You’ll also be able to traverse up to a 25% slope with the KQi3 Max as well, meaning it’s far more capable than either model we’ve already talked about today. So, if you’re looking for the best scooter to get around the city with, be sure to consider the KQi3 Max.

NIU KQi2 Pro Electric Scooter features:

The body of the KQi2 Pro has been engineered to ensure optimal balance, comfort, and effortless steering. Ride with ease over city terrain and enjoy a smooth ride, even at speed, from start to finish. The neck is designed with a 75 degree incline providing you with greater stability.

