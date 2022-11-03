Line your sidewalk with Philips Hue Calla outdoor pathway lights at $106 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Philips Hue Calla White & Color Ambiance Outdoor Pathway Light Base Kit for $106.24 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $130 at Best Buy and direct from Hue, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and comes within $21 of our last mention, though that was in refurbished condition. This light is perfect for illuminating your pathway this holiday season. With both white and color ambient illumination available, you can even tie the Calla into your holiday lighting decor this upcoming Christmas season. On top of that, Hue products can be controlled from HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, making it easy to integrate the lighting with your favorite smart home platform. Keep reading for more.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to consider picking up this 12-pack of RGB solar pathway lights for just $23 at Amazon. Sure, they’re not smart and can’t be controlled from HomeKit, but being solar-powered you won’t have to worry about running cords to them to get illumination.

Don’t forget to check out yesterday’s Philips Hue roundup that we tracked down. With several discounts across a variety of categories, this is the best way to further expand your smart home setup with additional Hue gear. Pricing starts at $22, so you won’t want to miss out on these savings while they’re still available.

Philips Hue Calla features:

Plug in and light up your outdoors. Requires Hue hub to use, sold separately. Simply plug in and connect to your existing Hue hub to enjoy the 16 million colors available to enhance the beauty of your yard or use it more functional for path lighting. The Calla Base Kit provides 1 light point, Power Supply and all the cables you need to get started. Calla pathway lights are fully weather-proof. Extend your outdoor lighting system with Calla Extensions or Lilly Base kit/extensions.

