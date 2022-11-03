Make Sims 4 feel more like home with the Everyday Clutter Kit, coming November 10

EA’s The Sims 4 is probably one of the best life simulation games around for those enjoy having fun while playing. I’ve enjoyed playing The Sims series for many years, and now, your Sims 4 home is about to get more… homey. Launching November 10, you’ll soon be able to add clutter, intentionally, to your space. Plus, a new pink- and purple-hued kit called Pastel Pop is launching the same day, too. Want to learn more? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the Everyday Clutter Kit and Pastel Pop coming to The Sims 4 on November 10.

Clutter has never looked so good

Starting out with the Everyday Clutter Kit, you’ll find that it adds quite a few things to clutter up your home with. Let’s face it, our houses (or offices…or desks…not that I’d know), are rarely as neat and tidy as The Sims 4 makes it seem. So, with the Everyday Clutter Kit, you’ll be able to add items like coffee cups, magazine stacks, jewelry boxes, books, games, keys, and cellphones cases to a space in order to make it feel more like home, according to Polygon.

This will help make the place your Sim lives feel more like home. Whether you’re a cell phone reviewer with enough coffee cups and smartphone cases on the desk to build a mountain, or just an avid reader who likes having a magazine always within arm’s reach, this kit is a great way to make any place feel more like home.

Also coming November 10 is the Pastel Pop Kit, which features pink and purple hues with vintage-inspired designs; pair this with the Everyday Clutter Kit, and your space will have an entirely new flair to it. The Pastel Pop Kit also features its own clutter items as well, like a bunch of desk items and “tchotchkes.”

With The Sims 4 being free-to-play now, you’ll still have to purchase kits like this, which typically cost $4.99 per pack. So, for the cost of the real-world coffee cup that sits on your desk, you can place infinite virtual ones for your Sim to enjoy…or be frustrated at how many end up piling up.

9to5Toys’ Take

While we wait for The Sims 5 news to keep rolling across our plate, it’s nice to see that the EA team is still focusing on getting updates to The Sims 4 out the door. Everyday Clutter Kit will be a hit, I think, as many people steer away from trying to keep a 100% perfect-looking space to enjoying where they live, and not minding the fact that it looks like someone actually lives there.

