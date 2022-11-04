Amazfit’s Zepp E Circle smartwatch packs a premium design at low of $92 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Zepp E Circle Smartwatch for $92.25 shipped. Down from the $150 normal going rate of other colorways, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This smartwatch features a unique 3D curved bezelless circular design which resembles more traditional watches while offering a fully digital experience. You’ll be able to change the watch face depending on the event you’re attending, all the while keeping tabs on your fitness stats with steps tracked, SpO2, sleep, and more. The Zepp E Circle can last up to seven days before it’s time to recharge, and it’ll pair with both iPhone and Android smartphones, making it versatile no matter what device you run. Keep reading for more.

Pick up this 2-pack of screen protectors for your new smartwatch to keep its display safe from scratches. With two protectors included, you’ll find that there’s a spare in case the first gets damaged in normal use. At just $11, it’s also quite budget-friendly overall as well, making it a solid buy with just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that those in the Apple camp will want to check out the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular discounts that we’re tracking today. Pricing starts at $329 from Walmart and there’s $170 in savings to be had depending on which model you pick up. Then, swing by our fitness tracker guide for other great deals as we find them.

Zepp E Circle is equipped with pure black 3D curved bezel-less glass and polished stainless-steel back perfectly fused together, making the watch sleek and ultra-slim. With only 9 mm thickness, it’s exceptionally comfortable to wear day and night. SpO2 is an important indicator of health, especially in high-altitude and low-oxygen environments or while performing high-intensity sports. With Zepp E, you can measure your current blood-oxygen saturation instantly from your wrist.

