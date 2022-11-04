Walmart is clearing out Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular models from $329 (Save $170)

Walmart is now offing clearance pricing on the previous-generation Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular at $329 shipped in 41mm midnight. Originally fetching $499, this is $20 below our previous mention and the current Amazon listing for the best we can find. While this might not be the new Series 8, it still delivers a compelling Apple wearable experience and for quite bit less than the latest $499 the GPS + Cellular models fetch. You’ll also find a similar swimproof build as well as all-day battery life and plenty of built-in sensors to track your workouts, blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and the ability to take ECGs, get irregular heart rhythm notifications, and more, just don’t expect to get the new temperature sensor. Head below for more details.

You can use some of your savings here leverage a couple extra bands to switch up the style as needed as well. While Apple’s first-party variants will run you around $49 a pop for the sport variant, there are plenty of notable options out there detailed in our best Apple Watch band roundup. You’ll find a plethora of solid options ranging from particularly affordable up to higher-end business-class models, leather straps, and more.

Just be sure to check out the ongoing price drop on Apple Watch SE 2 from $240 and then dive into some of the latest band and strap options we have featured lately:

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

