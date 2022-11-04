Add two Amazon Basics recycled wood deck hanging planters to your space at low of $28

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Amazon Basics Recycled Wood Deck Hanging Planters for $28.06 shipped. Down from $50 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Each hanging box planter is made from recycled pine panels and includes a hard plastic soil liner that’s easy to remove for filling. The pine panels include natural knots, dents, and nail holes for a rustic design aesthetic. There are also predrilled drain holes that let you prevent water logging of plant roots so they can last longer. Plus, since you’ll get two planters, that gives even more room to plant your favorite flowers or herbs this coming spring. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider instead picking up the Plant Theatre Seed Starter Kit which can be had for $11 at Amazon right now. It includes a mix of five vegetables as well as seed starting pots, ready for both indoor or outdoor use. Instead of having to source your own seeds and soil, you’ll find tomato, Brussels sprout, zucchini, chard, and carrot seeds included for making fun and colorful salads at home.

Further outfit your outdoor space with the Philips Hue Calla pathway lights that are on sale for $106 at Amazon. This marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon and makes now a great time to add these colorful outdoor HomeKit lights to your pathways ahead of the holidays.

Amazon Basics Recycled Wood Deck Hanging Planter features:

Add a touch of nature to a home’s facade or deck area with this hanging planter. It works well for growing plants, flowers, veggies, and more. Made from recycled pine pallets, the planter provides strength and natural knocks, dents, and nail holes for rustic appeal. The optional steel hooks allow for hanging the planter from a railing or window sill. The powder-coated finish protects against outdoor elements. The included hard plastic liner can be removed for easy filling and planting, and it helps keep soil neatly contained.

