Check your tire pressure and top them off with this digital gauge and inflator at low of $14

AstroAI Corporation (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Tire Pressure Gauge with Inflator for $13.76 with the code TIRE1102 at checkout. Down from $27, it just dropped to $23 a few days ago and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Once winter rolls around, you’ll find that it’s possible your car’s tires will begin to lose a little bit of air. This pressure gauge is perfect for remedying that problem, as it can measure from three to 250 PSI and also has the ability to fill the tire as well. This makes it quite simple to both check the tire pressure with the digital gauge, then hook up the compressor and fill the tire at the same time should it need a bit of air. On top of that, the gauge’s digital display can also let you know when to stop filling since it monitors as the air goes in. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you opt for an old-fashioned tire pressure gauge. There’s no fancy digital readout here, and it doesn’t offer the ability to fill the tire as it checks the pressure. However, at just $4.50 on Amazon, you’re saving a few bucks over today’s lead deal, so it’s worth considering if you just need a backup to keep in your car door.

Need to do some repairs on your car? Well, Bosch’s 4-tool 18V combo kit includes a combo 1/4 and 1/2 impact driver, and is on sale for $279. Down from $349, this kit is perfect for car repairs since it includes Bosch’s unique 1/4- and 1/2-inch impact driver. Plus, you’ll find that the two batteries that are included here work with other Bosch tools as well, making it a versatile kit.

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge features:

The AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator Gauge makes filling tires with an air compressor effortless. Instead of filling a tire, checking the pressure, adjusting, checking, and repeating over and over again, you can use our inflator gauge to fill your tire to an exact level the first time.

