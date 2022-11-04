Scoop up this 4-in-1 dual outlet Anker PowerExtend USB Plug for $11 today (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerExtend USB Plug for $11.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16, this is 31% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Just be sure to grab this one while you can as it will only be available at the discounted rate for another 8 hours or until stock runs out. This miniature unit expands a single wall outlet with two standard receptacles and a pair of USB-A ports. The 4-in-1 setup spans 3.3 inches by 1.2 inches and provides a pair of 12W PowerIQ-enabled USB charging ports. It’s not the highest-end or most powerful option out there, but it’s great to have on-the-go or around the house for some extra power connections at this price. More details below. 

You’ll find some other wall plugs similar to this on Amazon for a touch less, but not very many from brands we know as well as Anker that also include USB ports. If you’re just looking for a tight profile plug extension, something like this GE 3-Outlet Extender Wall Tap at just over $6 Prime shipped is a popular solution. 

But speaking of Anker power solutions, this week’s Amazon sale features a number of them with notable markdowns. While you won’t find the wall plug featured above, there are some MagSafe power banks, power strips for your home office or entertainment center, and some wall chargers starting from $14 Prime shipped. Everything is detailed for you right here

Anker PowerExtend USB Plug features:

  • Perfectly Portable: At just 3.3 inches long and 1.2 inches thick, PowerExtend USB Plug 2 mini is small enough to hold in your hand.
  • 4-in-1: Equipped with 2 AC outlets and 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB charging ports to provide power for up to 4 devices simultaneously.
  • Superior Safety: Our exclusive 7-point safety system includes a fire-retardant casing, internal safety shutters, grounded protection, and more to keep you and your devices safe.
  • What You Get: PowerExtend USB Plug 2 mini, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, lifetime* $25,000 connected equipment warranty, and friendly customer service.

