Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks now marked down from $40 in weekly Amazon sale

Anker is kicking off its latest sale this week courtesy of Amazon, marking down prices on a collection of its latest chargers and smartphone accessories in the process. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is one of the first chances to save on Anker’s new 5,000mAh MagGo Slim MagSafe Power Bank, which is down to $39.99 in several styles. Normally fetching $50, this is only the second discount and a match of the all-time low from right around launch back in September at 20% off. Packing 5,000mAh of juice into a refreshed design, the newest Anker MagSafe Power Bank is more compact than before in order to live up to its slim naming scheme. The colorful designs output 7.5W charging speeds much like the official offering from Apple, with a 20W USB-C port rounding out the package. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well.

Alongside the main MagSafe power bank above, Anker is also marking down a pair of its other offerings. Supplying the same 5,000mAh of power to your iPhone 14 or previous-generation Apple handset, both of these arrive with magnetic designs that output 7.5W of power.

Other notable Anker deals today:

Anker Slim MagSafe Power Bank features:

Anker’s new MiniCell technology delivers identical charging performance with fewer components. This means it’s smaller and lighter than ever before. Slim enough to snap to your phone and slip into your pack, purse, or pocket. Equipped with ultra-strong magnets that firmly attach to the back of the iPhone 13 or 12 so you can single-handedly take selfies, make calls, and more.

