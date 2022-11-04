Heat Storm’s 1,500W infrared heater with tripod is made for outdoor use at $89 low (Reg. $110)

Amazon is offering the Heat Storm 1,500W Infrared Heater with Tripod for $89.01 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $110 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This infrared heater is perfect for keeping your shop, garage, or even patio warm at home. You’ll find that it delivers 1,500W of heat output and runs off a standard 110V AC plug, making it versatile. The 1,500W of power delivers 5,200 BTU of heating potential and the entire system is also IPX4 weatherproof so you can use it just about anywhere. Plus, the portable tripod makes it simple to move the heater around to wherever it’s needed. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could save $62 by opting for this 1500W ceramic space heater instead. It comes in at $27 on Amazon and delivers two different heat options, including 750W and 1500W. Just keep in mind it’s not IPX4 rated and you won’t be able to use this outdoors either, making the places you can put it far fewer than today’s lead deal.

Do you need more heat output? Well, Dr. Heater’s 7,500W 240V heater is a solid choice and is on sale for $113 right now. Down from $150, this new all-time low allows you to warm a larger area like an entire garage or shop with just one heater. Keep in mind it’ll need a 240V plug or wiring in order to function, while the two heaters above can run on normal 110V plugs.

Heat Storm Infrared Heater features:

Have you ever wanted to take the chill off of your work bench or patio? Now you can stay warm with Heat Storm Infrared heaters! Our silent infrared heaters put off infrared heat which not only warms the air but warms objects as well! Never worry about taking your heater inside. Our heaters are IPX4 weatherproof so that you don’t have to worry about them in a rain storm. Just mount them wherever you need some extra warmth. Our heaters are super easy to set up. You can have yours set up within minutes of opening the package.

