Latest model Hisense VRR 55-Inch 4K Smart TV up to $230 off for new low pricing from $370

Justin Kahn -
$230 off $370
Hisense ULED 4K Premium 55U6GR Quantum Dot QLED Series 55-Inch Class 4K Smart TV

Amazon is now offering the recently-released Hisense ULED 4K Premium 55U6GR Quantum Dot QLED Series 55-Inch Class 4K Smart TV for $369.99 shipped. Regularly $600 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this one hit Amazon for the first time a couple months ago and is now seeing a new all-time low price. This model runs on the smart Roku TV platform (includes a “massive selection of free, live, and premium TV with Roku streaming built-in) for direct access to your favorite streaming services alongside voice commands with support for Apple devices as well as Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled gear. From there, you’ll find Dolby Atmos and Vision joined by HDMI 2.1 input, Variable Refresh Rate tech for “smooth” gaming, and an included voice remote. Head below for more details. 

A notable more affordable alternative would be something like this 55-inch TCL 4-Series model at $320 shipped at Amazon. This one will get you in the Google TV ecosystem for even less than today’s lead deal. 

On that note, you’ll also want to scope out the recent early Black Friday offers we spotted on the VIZIO 55- and 65-inch  M- and V-Series variants. Now starting from $298 shipped, these displays delivers some serious value for the price with Variable Refresh Rate tech, Apple’s AirPlay 2, voice command action, and more. Get a closer look at these deals right here

Just make sure you don’t miss out on the previous-generation Apple TV 4K offers we are still tracking with new all-time low pricing as well. 

Hisense ULED 4K 55U6GR Quantum Dot 4K Smart TV features:

We’re bringing Quantum Dot Color to the people. Enjoy over one billion colors, without worrying about how many commas are on the price tag. You’re welcome. The U6GR also has 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and Full Array Local Dimming Zones. Sounds like science, looks like a way more expensive set. Especially with a quad-core processor managing all the algorithms that add up to more colors, more precision and more ooohhh.

