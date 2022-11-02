VIZIO’s 55-inch M7 AirPlay 2 VRR 4K Smart TV is now down to just $298 shipped (Reg. $428+)

Walmart is now offering the VIZIO 55-inch Class M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $298 shipped. Regularly $548 these days at Amazon when it’s in stock, this model launched last year at nearly $1,000 and regularly fetches $428 at Walmart. It has now returned to the lowest price we have tracked to deliver quite a feature-rich experience for the price. For comparison, the 50-inch variant fetches $500 at Best Buy. It boasts an HDMI 2.1 port as well as Variable Refresh Rate tech alongside AMD FreeSync, HDR gaming with Dolby Vision Auto Gaming, and HGiG. From there, you’ll find Apple’s AirPlay 2 and built-in Chromecast action joined by Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice command support as well as USB connectivity, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. Head below for additional details.

All things considered, there really aren’t very many options out there from notable brands that can keep up with the VIZIO featured above for less. You can land the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for slightly less at $290 shipped, but it’s not got the modern VRR features and AirPlay 2 compatibility. If you’re looking for an affordable 50-inch display right now, it’s hard to beat today’s lead deal.

Another previous-generation model we are tracking with a huge price drop right now is LG’s popular A1 48-inch OLED Smart TV. This model delivers OLED pixels to your setup with at least $330 in savings right now for one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. On the larger side of things, you can also still score a massive 86-inch 2022 LG 120Hz 4K Smart TV for $1,200 via Amazon as well. Swing by our home theater hub for more.

VIZIO 55-inch M7 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features:

Immerse yourself in the infinite possibilities of 4K streaming in award-winning Quantum Color with the all-new VIZIO M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. M-Series combines a best-in-class active full array backlight with over a billion colors to create a true-to-life picture with an incredible color spectrum. Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) combined with a full array backlight delivers stunning picture quality, transporting you into the story through richer contrast, brighter highlights, and eye-popping color. The lightning-fast VIZIO IQ Active processor delivers enhanced picture processing and a faster entertainment browsing experience, while the ProGaming Engine with Auto Game Mode, Variable Refresh Rate with AMD FreeSync, HDR gaming with Dolby Vision and HGiG, ultra-low input lag, and newly-added gaming menu take console gaming to a whole new level.

