JBL Charge 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 20-hour battery life sees 28% discount to $80

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the JBL Charge 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $79.96 shipped in a variety of colors. Down from a rate of $111 at Amazon lately, today’s deal marks a return to our last mention, though we haven’t seen it on sale in the past few years as it’s a previous-generation model. With the ability to connect up to three smartphones at a time, you can take turns with friends on who’s controlling the speaker at any given time, making parties even more fun. The Charge 3 is IPX7 waterproof so you can use it outdoors with ease as well. On top of that, the built-in battery will last up to 20 hours per charge, making sure it’ll last all-day long. Dive into our hands-on review to take a closer look at the Charge 3. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, or just want something a bit more versatile, then consider checking out the JBL Clip 3. It has a built-in carabiner clip so you can attach the speaker to just about anywhere and enjoy Bluetooth audio with ease. It’s available on Amazon for $45, which saves 5055 over today’s lead deal while delivering a similar overall experience.

To listen to your tunes in a more private setting, consider picking up Sony’s latest LinkBuds/S while there’s down to a new Amazon all-time low of $128. That’s a $70 discount from its normal going rate and makes now the best time so far to pick up Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds.

JBL Charge 3 Portable Waterproof Speaker features:

JBL Charge 3 is the ultimate, high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful stereo sound and a power bank all in one package. The Charge 3 takes the party everywhere, poolside or in the rain, thanks to the waterproof design, durable fabric and rugged housing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!