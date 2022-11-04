Sony’s latest LinkBuds/S hit new Amazon all-time lows at $128 ($70 off), more ANC headphones

Justin Kahn -
New lows! From $128

Amazon has now kicked off a big-time sale event on some of Sony’s best-in-class ANC headphones and earbuds. One standout here is the Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds at $128 shipped in all three colors. Regularly $198, this is a new all-time low at 36% or $70 off the going rate and the best we can find. The brand new Earth Blue colorway we featured last month is now seeing the first price drop to $128 today, as well. 

Sony positions its LinkBuds S as the world’s smallest and lightest hi-rise earbuds with noise cancellation. it also says they pack in the brand’s “best transparent ambient sound” in a pair of truly wireless earbuds with the ability to automatically flip between “superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound.” You’re looking at up to 26 hours of wireless playback alongside the charging case (quick charging delivers up to 60 minutes of playback with a 5 minute charge), touch controls, IPX4 water-resistance, and access to Alexa. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage. Head below for more deals and details. 

More Sony headphone deals:

Just be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the wireless LinkBuds set right here

Then check out the now live Bose pre-Black Friday event with solid price drops on its wireless earbuds, headphones, speakers, home theater gear, and more at up to 40% off

Sony LinkBuds S Wireless ANC Earbuds feature:

  • Smart features and settings learn from your behavior and automatically adjust sound settings to provide the right sound for the moment.
  • Automatically switches between superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound for listening without distractions. Sony’s best transparent ambient sound in truly wireless headphones (As of May 9th 2022. Excluding Open style.)
  • Small and light these bluetooth earbuds fit comfortably in your ear.
  • Immersive sound quality with Integrated Processor V1.
  • Sony’s best ever call quality in truly wireless headphones

