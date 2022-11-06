Ultraloq’s U-Bolt Pro 6-in-1 Smart Door Lock falls $45 to new 2022 low price of $125, more

The official Ultraloq Amazon storefront is now offering a selection of its smart door locks starting from $74. Leading the way here is the U-Bolt Pro 6-in-1 Keyless Biometric Smart Lock for $125.30 shipped. Normally going for $179, this 26% discount, or solid $45 price drop, marks a new 2022 low price we’ve tracked and a return to the all-time low. This 6-in-1 lock brings a built-in fingerprint scanner alongside the ability to unlock via a smartphone over Bluetooth including both auto proximity and shake-to-open options to your front door. You’ll also have a mechanical key as a backup if you ever need to get in without electronic means. The companion app will allow you to set up temporary unlock options for guests as well as enable automatic locking when you leave the door. The unit also features an IP65 weather- and dust-proof design with a lifetime mechanical warranty. Head below for more deals.

Ultraloq Smart Door Lock deals:

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, locks, cameras, and more. We’re currently tracking the latest SwitchBot Smart Lock bundled with the Keypad Touch and Hub Mini at the all-time low price of $102. SwitchBot designed this kit to be compatible with a wide variety of locks including the Alexa and Assistant integration with the bundled Hub Mini.

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro 6-in-1 Smart Door Lock features:

Auto Lock and Auto Unlock: Smart Lock automatically locks as you leave and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone in your pocket. 360° Live Fingerprint ID. Just one touch to unlock your smart lock. No more fumbling around for keys. Stores up to 100 fingerprints. Up to 50 customizable 4-8 digit codes for backup.

Certified Highest Security and Durability: ANSI/BHMA A156.36 Commercial Grade 1. Proven for up to 35 times strength of standard residential locks along with a 7 times longer lifespan. IP65 rated dust and weatherproof external Smart Lock built to withstand heat and cold.

6-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Touch and Go 360° Fingerprint ID + Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key

