SwitchBot’s latest Smart Retrofit Lock/Keypad Touch/Hub Mini bundle falls to low of $102

Wonderlabs (93% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering the latest SwitchBot Wi-Fi Smart Lock with Keypad Touch and Hub Mini for $101.99 shipped with code T2R3BQCW applied at checkout. Normally going for $170, this 40% discount, or solid $68 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this bundle. This retrofit smart lock attaches to your door using 3M VHB tape on the adjustable base adapter with the deadbolt being held by the thumb turn adapter. SwitchBot designed this kit to be compatible with a wide variety of locks including the Alexa and Assistant integration with the bundled Hub Mini. You also get the Keypad Touch to unlock your door without your phone using a code or a fingerprint. Be sure to learn more about SwitchBot’s Smart Lock in our launch coverage. Head below to read more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you can grab the SwitchBot Smart Wi-Fi Lock bundled with the Hub Mini down at $77.99 with code T2R3BQCW applied at checkout. This is also a new all-time low price and will net you the retrofit lock system with the hub to add Wi-Fi functionality. Having Wi-Fi connectivity allows for integration with Alexa and Assistant, remote access to control the lock, and get push notifications on the status of the lock. That way you’ll always know if your door is unlocked or not.

SwitchBot Wi-Fi Smart Lock with Keypad Touch and Hub Mini features:

Easy to install, even more compatible: When setting up SwitchBot Lock no tools are needed, simply use the 3M adhesive provided (or drill, the choice is yours). Supports different locks and doesn’t affect your original lock in any way.

With SwitchBot Keypad Touch – Keypad Touch is equipped with a Swedish bank biometric fingerprint ID algorithm and can help store fingerprints of the whole family. It also supports password unlocking and SwitchBot Card.

Helps You Stay Alert – Should someone try enter you home forcefully, Keypad will emit an alarm and send a push notification to you, it also supports virtual passwords to help keep your password private should people be watching.

