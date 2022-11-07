Slide 1TB on your keychain with SanDisk’s all-metal USB-A/C flash drive at new $95 low

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $112+ $95
SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Luxe USB-C Flash Drive

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Luxe USB-C Flash Drive for $94.92 shipped. This one typically fetches $165 at Best Buy where it is now marked down to $138, but it more regularly sells in the $112 range at Amazon and is currently listed at $98 directly from Western Digital. Today’s price drop is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. While you can land the popular SanDisk Extreme portable SSD for just a few bucks more with this morning’s all-time low pricing, that option isn’t nearly as portable as the Ultra Dual Luxe. It allows users to hang 1TB of storage space directly from a keychain with an all-metal design housing the reversible USB-C and USB-A connectors, all with no cables needed. Head below for more details. 

An obvious lower-cost alternative would be to cut your storage space in half and opt for the 512GB model at just over $50 shipped. This one delivers essentially the same all-metal housing and feature set, just with a lighter capacity and price tag to match. 

You’ll find all of today’s portable SSD deals right here as well as a notable offer on the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD with RGB lighting, but while we are talking flash drives be sure to dive into our hands-on review of OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD. One of the nicer options I have ever had the pleasure of owning/reviewing, everything you need to know is waiting in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature

SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Luxe USB-C Flash Drive features:

  • The all-metal, 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.
  • Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers.(2)
  • Free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone so you can take more photos.(2)
  • Automatically back up photos using the SanDisk Memory Zone app.(3)

