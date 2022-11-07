Amazon just dropped SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable SSD to a new $100 all-time low, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $130+ $100
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD Best Portable SSDs

Joining the all-time low on the 2TB version, Amazon has just dropped the price of the 1TB SanDisk Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive down to $99.99 shipped. This one originally launched at $170 but now fetches closer to $130 and has just hit the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Outside of some rare $99 offers at Costco, this is also matching the lowest we have tracked from any online retailer and a perfect chance to scoop one up. Easily landing at the top of our roundup of the best portable SSDs, this model delivers up to 1,050MB/s transfers speeds alongside support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB-C connectivity. The rugged housing features an IP55 water and dust resistance as well as 2-meter drop protection and a handy carabiner loop to securely connect it to internal clips and hooks in your bag. Head below for more details. 

Alongside some solid price drops on the pro model SanDisk Extreme portable SSDs (full hands-on review here), we also have some other hangover options in the product category marked down from $70 below:

And if you’re looking for something even more high-end than those options, LaCie’s 2,800MB/s Thunderbolt 3 Pro portable SSDs are up to $250 off right now on Amazon. Some of the fastest options you’ll find out there, the Rugged Pro models from LaCie are also at some of the best prices we have ever tracked right now. All of the details are right here

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD features:

  • Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
  • Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating
  • Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind
  • Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption (2)
  • Back up mobile content quickly and easily thanks to compatibility with a range of USB Type-C smart phones

