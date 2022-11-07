Amazon offers up to 50% off dresses for women for all of your holiday parties

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off dresses for women. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Ezbelle Off the Shoulder Ribbed Dress that’s marked down to $25 and originally sold for $49. This is the lowest price we’ve seen in six months and the second lowest price ever noted. It’s available in 30 color options and can be worn throughout any season. The fitted design with a cinched waist is also flattering on an array of shapes and can be styled with heels, boots, sneakers, and more. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below and you will want to stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

Ezbelle Off the Shoulder Dress features:

The Boat Neck Knit Midi Dress is a chic work to weekend piece for year-round wear. This black ribbed knit dress fits billowed at the top with a fitted skirt.

Off Shoulder Dress Features With Elastic Waist, Off the shoulder, Off shoulder dresses, Boat neckline, Short Sleeves, One shoulder, Below Knee Length, Fitted Dress, pull-on closure, slim.

