LaCie’s 2,800MB/s Thunderbolt 3 Pro portable SSDs up to $250 off from $300, more from $70

Joining this morning’s Halloween Samsung storage sale and ongoing SanDisk Extreme portable all-time lows, we are now tracking some deep price drops on the pro-grade LaCie portable SSDs. Amazon is now offering the LaCie Rugged Pro 1TB Solid-State Drive for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a solid $100 price drop, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. You’ll also find the 2TB variant marked down from $700 to $450 shipped. You’re looking at Thunderbolt 3 (or USB-C) connectivity and speeds that clock in at an impressive up to 2,800MB/s. Ready for both Mac and Windows machines, these NVMe drives are also wrapped in a rugged rubberized housing designed to “tackle any terrain with extreme IP67-rated water-resistance,” 3-meter drop protection, and 2-ton car crush-resistance. Head below for more details and some additional portable SSD deals.
More Halloween portable SSD deals:
- Seagate One Touch SSD 500GB $70 (Reg. $80+)
- Samsung T7 Shield 1TB $90 (Reg. $135)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD $108 (Reg. $130+)
- LaCie Portable SSD 1TB $120 (Reg. $140)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO $130 (Reg. $198+)
- SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB $150 (Reg. $230+)
- WD 2TB My Passport Portable SSD $160 (Reg. $219+)
Just be sure to also jump into our coverage of the brand new SanDisk PRO-G40. This is one of the fastest model in the brand’s lineup now with both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gb/s) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) support. You can get a deep dive into what to expect from our launch feature right here.
LaCie Rugged SSD Pro features:
- Harness top Thunderbolt 3 speeds with the 1TB Seagate FireCuda NV Me SSD for playback/recording of up to 2800MB/s on 6K, 8K, and super so-so video
- Tackle any terrain with extreme IP67-rated water resistance, three-meter drop tolerance, two-ton car crush resistance, and dust resistance in a palm-sized external SSD Drive
- Includes a Thunderbolt 3 cable for easy connectivity with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 on both Mac and Windows computers
- Take advantage of a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe creative cloud all apps plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps
- Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included five-year limited product protection plan featuring Rescue Data Recovery services
