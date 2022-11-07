Upgrade with ASTRO’s A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset at second-best price of $50, more

Amazon is currently offering a selection of ASTRO Gaming Headsets with deals starting from $50. Leading the way here is the ASTRO A10 Wired Gaming Headset Gen 2 in multiple colorways for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $60, this 17% discount, or $10 price drop, comes within $5 of the all-time low price we tracked during the fall Prime Day event. Since the ASTRO A10 Gen 2 uses a 3.5mm audio connector, you can use it across practically any platform including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and even more. The omnidirectional, flip-to-mute microphone will allow your teammates and friends to hear you clearly with the sound quality of the headset being tuned “so you can always hear your game and teammates with clarity and precision.” The audio cable can be disconnected while traveling to prevent excess connector wear as well. The headband is constructed with an ultra-durable headband so it can withstand even those moments of anger. Head below for more deals.

More ASTRO deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to upgrade your game library storage? We’re currently tracking the latest WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Solid-State Game Drive for $130 which is within $10 of the one-day all-time low we’ve tracked. A notable option for storing your library (or just about anything else you might want for safe keeping), it is compatible with PlayStation and Xbox consoles out of the box as well as your laptop, gaming PC, and other USB-C gear with a shock-resistant structure that can “survive a drop of up to two-meters.”

ASTRO A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset features:

Enhance your everyday gaming setup with the ASTRO A10 Headset. Experience explosive audio thanks to 32mm dynamic drivers, flip-to-mute boom mic, and durable construction with replaceable ear cushions and headband pad that combine for an unforgettable audio experience. Buckle down for all-night gaming sessions thanks to its ergonomic construction with closed-back design, supported with sturdy construction, and an ultra-durable headband that may just outlast your old favorite headset. Adjust your audio without leaving your seat with an inline volume control.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!