Grab two beyond by BLACK+DECKER toolboxes to organize DIY projects for just $20.50

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonToolsBLACK+DECKER
Reg. $35 $20.50

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of beyond by BLACK+DECKER Tool Boxes for $20.53 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $35, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to easily organize your tools into two convenient totes. One tool box measures 19-inches and the other 12-inches letting you easily choose which one to put various pieces in. You could keep one toolbox as a quick grab-and-go kit of essential tools like screwdrivers and a few wrenches, while the other has a wider variety for larger tasks like sockets, pliers, and more. Plus, there’s a small built-in padlock eye so you can keep the contents of each box secure. Keep reading for more.

Outfit your new toolboxes with this 5-piece CRAFTSMAN screwdriver set at Amazon for $11 right now. This will give you both a #1 and #2 Philips screwdriver, as well as both a large and small flat blade. In addition to that, there’s a reversible piece that has both a #2 Philips and a large flat blade on it so you can easily use it for various tasks.

Don’t forget to pick up a few of AmazonCommercial’s 85-lumen LED AAA flashlights and keep one in each tool box. Down to just $2.50, this marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves you 35% from its normal going rate. Keeping one of these lights in each toolbox will ensure that regardless of which you pick up, you’ll always be able to shine some light on the situation at hand.

beyond by BLACK+DECKER Toolbox features:

The beyond by BLACK+DECKER Toolbox Bundle includes 19″ and a 12″ toolbox, with inner trays to keep your items organized. Smaller tools stay handy in the removable, clear top lid compartments, while larger tools are safe inside the lockable compartment. With their durable build, these tool boxes keep your equipment safe no matter where your project takes you.About beyond by BLACK+DECKER beyond by BLACK+DECKER curates tools for the DIYer and home improvement enthusiast. Make projects fun again with easy-to-use and efficient devices to tackle jobs of all sizes. Home, garden, and yard maintenance have never been this effortless.

