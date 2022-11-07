Turtle Beach launches Meta Quest 2 VR docking station with rechargeable controller batteries

Today, Turtle Beach is announcing its Fuel Compact VR Charging Station for Meta Quest 2. Available for pre-order today, and the ability to recharge your Meta Quest 2 setup, this charging station is perfect for those in the world of VR with Facebook’s latest headset. Launching at $80, it’s also not too overly expensive either, making it a solid choice to upgrade your desk without breaking the bank. Sound interesting? Keep reading for more information.

Stop using throwaway batteries

If you have a Meta (or Oculus) Quest 2, are tired of the headset or controllers dying, and don’t like the thought of plugging them in, then the Turtle Beach Fuel Compact VR Charging Station is the perfect tool for the job.

Included with the charging stations are two 20-hour battery packs for the controllers, so you never have to worry about whether they’re ready to go or not. Turtle Beach includes slotted battery door covers as well, which allow for simple magnetic charging, so they’re always ready to go.

The station itself is ready to charge your entire Meta Quest 2 VR setup at once without taking up a whole lot of extra space. The LED dashboard will let you know when the Quest 2 is ready to use with clear indicators on the charging station as well as a light that will turn from amber to green once things are at 100%.

We continue to grow our best-selling Turtle Beach brand beyond gaming headsets. This year, we’ve expanded our top-rated game controllers and simulation product families with groundbreaking and innovative new products, and now we’re entering the VR category with our Fuel VR charging station,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Not only does the Fuel VR keep gamers’ Meta Quest 2 gear powered-up and ready to use, but it also looks modern and sleek and provides an organized, space-saving solution perfect for storing everything when you’re back in the real world.

The biggest part of upgrading to the Turtle Beach Fuel Compact VR Charging Station for Meta Quest 2 is the fact that it does include those rechargeable batteries for the controllers that we mentioned above. Normally, you’ve got to either use standard disposable batteries or source your own rechargeable ones, which have to be pulled out and swapped for freshly charged ones when they die. Well, this station keeps those batteries topped off always, so you don’t have to worry about swapping things in and out in order to keep playing.

The Turtle Beach Fuel Compact VR Charging Station for Meta Quest 2 has a list price of $79.99 and is available to pre-order now. It’s slated to ship on November 21.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see that Turtle Beach is solving a real-world problem here. This isn’t just a way to charge your headset, but this also alleviates the idea of having to either use single-use batteries or swap them out yourself. The fact that you can just dock everything and, in 2.5 hours, the whole Meta Quest 2 kit is ready to go is quite nice, honestly, as that’s a pretty solid break between playing sessions without having to worry about finding cords or cables.

