Herman Miller early holiday sale goes live with rare 15% off iconic 20th century furniture

Kicking off the work week, Herman Miller today is now launching its annual pre-holiday shopping event that’s taking 15% off a collection of its signature furniture. These kinds of sales are as rare as they come from the iconic brand, with today’s marking only the third chance to save this year while locking in the best prices of 2022 on just about everything. Including its mid-century chairs, tables, home decor, and so much other 20th century furnishings, shipping is free across the board, as well. All of our top picks are up for grabs down below, as well.

Throughout the Herman Miller early holiday sale, you’ll be able to save 15% on everything from work from home gear to new additions to the family room, bedroom, and more. All of the furniture below hardly ever goes on sale, making today’s sale a notable way to bring some iconic 20th century vibes into your space for less.

Herman Miller early holiday sale goes live

This week is also already off to a notable start over in our home goods guide, which is packed with all of the best discounts from the space. Ranging from new countertop appliances to make sure you’re ready for the holiday cooking and baking season to gear for tidying up the pantry and more, there are plenty of markdowns worth checking out.

Eames Lounge Chair features:

The iconic Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, originally released in 1956, began with the designers’ desire to create a chair with “the warm, receptive look of a well-used first baseman’s mitt.” The result embodies what it really means to relax. In continuous production since its introduction, this authentic contemporary lounge chair is assembled by hand to ensure the highest level of quality and craftsmanship. Available in a range of wood finishes, upholsteries, and sizes, the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman remains ever more relevant today as it was in 1956.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!