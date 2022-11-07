Exclusive all-time low deals on Alto’s laser-carved wood iPhone 14 cases now live at 20% off

Shortly after Apple unveiled its 2022 model handsets, we featured the new Alto handmade wooden iPhone 14 cases. The brand hit our radar this year with its unique laser-carved treatments, sustainably-sourced materials, and online customizer options. It also offered 9to5Toys readers a chance to give them a go with exclusive (and quite rare) discounts, but it is now launching a new Black Friday event that will run from now through Cyber Monday this year with even better deals. Now exclusively available for 9to5 readers, you can land new all-time low pricing on its range of handmade wooden iPhone 14 cases (as well as previous-generation models, Google Pixel options, and more) with the promo code you’ll find below.

Alto handmade wooden iPhone 14 cases 20% off

For those unfamiliar here, Alto is small family-owned business that handcrafts your iPhone 14 case from your choice of sustainably-sourced wood. It offers pre-made designs etched into the back panel via its unique, almost burnt-in looking laser carving process, or you can completely customize the entire thing from scratch.

ALTO is our family name, and we stand behind the quality of the products we create. All our cases are made by hand and made-to-order. We are two brothers who recognized a demand for high quality, long lasting wood phone cases.

Exclusive all-time low Black Friday pricing now live

Simply head over to this landing page to start the simple process of either designing your own (materials, colors, and a laser-carved design) or choosing one of the many pre-made designs. Then be sure to apply code 9TO5BF at checkout to knock 20% off your entire order. This is an additional 10% under the exclusive pricing we featured at launch and the lowest we have ever tracked.

Real wood back with water/scratch resistant finish

High definition laser carved engraving that will never fade

Protective outer rubber case with textured sides for added grip

Designed to fit your Smartphone perfectly (Fingerprint reader access for Pixel models)

Keeps your phone safe

Works with tempered glass screen protectors for added screen protection

100% compatible with Qi wireless/MagSafe charging

You can get a complete breakdown of the process and what to expect in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review of the Alto handmade wooden iPhone 14 cases.

Alto custom wooden iPhone 14 case features:

Custom wooden iPhone 14 cases: We source the most beautiful woods locally from FSC certified lumber mills and distributors. We use water-based and food-safe finishes and our cases are made from 99% biodegradable and recyclable components. We offer a 1-Year warranty from date of purchase covering any manufacturing defect. We guarantee your new wood phone case will stand up to anything you can throw at it or spill on it and it will not break.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!