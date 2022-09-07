Alto’s custom laser-carved burl wood case designs for iPhone 14 with exclusive launch deal

It’s time to take a look at Alto and its new wood iPhone 14 cases. The brand is a new one for us around here but it caught our eye recently with its laser engraved artwork, natural burl wood aesthetics, and what is an overall unique approach to iPhone cases. The small family operation delivers hand-crafted, made to order cases for a range of smartphones out there, iOS and Android, but it is now ready to begin customizing iPhone sheaths for all of Apple’s recently-unveiled handsets. Head below for a closer look at the Alto iPhone 14 case options.

Alto laser-carved wood iPhone 14 cases

The brand tells us it hand-sources the “most beautiful woods” locally from FSC certified lumber mills and distributors before applying a water-based and food-safe finish. From there, you’ll find the rest of the frame is made from 99% biodegradable and recyclable components, but even more interesting than all of that is the brand’s custom carving technique that can make your case truly unique to you.

Resulting in what looks a lot like an almost burnt-in insignia or piece of art, Alto uses laser engraving to etch your design (or its own) directly onto the handmade wooden case back.

Using its live preview design tool – essentially an online editor that allows customers to either choose one of Alto’s in-house engravings or upload a JPEG of their own. First you choose your smartphone model, then one of a range of woods and colors, including everything from a natural blonde maple or dark walnut to a range of stained color treatments or the personal favorite, Water Bubinga (a burl or smooth knurled-like texture), then upload an image to engrave on it.

Here’s the new Alto wood iPhone 14 case feature set at a glance:

Real wood back with water/scratch resistant finish

High definition laser carved engraving that will never fade

Protective outer rubber case with textured sides for added grip

Designed to fit your Smartphone perfectly (Fingerprint reader access for Pixel models)

Keeps your phone safe

Works with tempered glass screen protectors for added screen protection

100% compatible with Qi wireless/MagSafe charging

You’ll find all of the brand’s pre-made designs right here – The Epoxy Resins (currently sold out) and Burl + Exotic Collections are real stand pouts for me.

Pricing starts at $36 on the Alto wood iPhone 14 cases with custom models going for $57. However, Alto is exclusively offering all 9to5 readers 10% off (just about) everything on site using code 9TO5MAC at checkout right now.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!