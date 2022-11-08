Apple’s prev-gen. Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad falls to 2022 low at $103 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the previous-generation wireless Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $102.98 shipped. Down 20% from its normal $129 going rate, this marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time at Amazon, and comes within $4 of the lowest price recorded there. While this might not be the latest model keyboard with Touch ID, this is still a great choice for your Apple-focused setup. With a dedicated numeric keypad and extended layout, this keyboard is great for those who work on a lot of spreadsheets or finances on the computer. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery so you just have to plug the keyboard in via its Lightning port every now and then to keep it going. It even connects to your Mac over Bluetooth for a cord-free experience. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could save a few bucks and pick up the latest Apple Magic Keyboard for $95 at Amazon instead. At $4 below its list price, there’s not a huge discount to be had here. However, it does save $8 over today’s lead deal and packs a much more compact form-factor, making it ideal to use with your laptop or in a place that’s more crunched for space.

Speaking of Apple’s laptops, did you see the M1 Pro MacBook Pro with 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display is on sale for $399 off? Down to $1,600, there’s a lot to like about Apple’s latest 14-inch laptop. Sure, the M2 model might be around the corner, but as I sit here and type from Apple’s 14-inch computer I can attest to it being a fantastic powerhouse of a computer to use for a variety of tasks. Then, check out our Apple guide for all the other discounts that we find this holiday season.

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Trackpad features:

Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad features an extended layout, with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys for gaming. A scissor mechanism beneath each key allows for increased stability, while optimized key travel and a low profile provide a comfortable and precise typing experience. The numeric keypad is also great for spreadsheets and finance applications. And the built-in, rechargeable battery is incredibly long-lasting, powering your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.1

