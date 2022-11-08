Save $399 on Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro with 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display at $1,600

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,599.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,999, today’s offer delivers the second-best discount to date at $399 off. This matches our previous few mentions, and comes within $1 of the all-time low last set back in September. Apple may be rumored to launch new M2 Pro models soon, but the deep savings attached here still makes for a compelling buy.

Delivering Apple’s most capable portable machines to date as of now, the higher-end M1 Pro series still manages to beat out the more recent M2 chips with an even more capable feature set. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was our Apple product of the year for 2021 over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

If 14 inches of screen real estate isn’t going to cut it for your mobile workstation, the savings today continue over to Apple’s other M1 Pro-enabled machine. Right now, Amazon is kicking things off by discounting the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,199 with 512GB of storage and the M1 Pro chip. That’s good for $300 in savings from the usual $2,499 going rate and marks one of the best prices to date. Aside from the added pixels on the Liquid Retina Display, you’re looking at much of the same refreshed design with MagSafe charging and all of the other pro features as noted above on the 14-inch model.

On the opposite end of the macOS lineup, yesterday saw a discount go live to start the week on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air. Delivering an even more affordable way to get in on the portable Mac offerings, this is the best value in the current stable and is made even more compelling thanks to a $199 discount that drops pricing down to $800.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

