Hisense 2022 75-inch VRR 4K Smart Google TV returns to Amazon low at $698 ($100 off)

Joining the early Walmart Black Friday TV offers, Amazon is now offering the 2022 Hisense 75-inch ULED 75U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series 4K Smart Google TV for $698 shipped. This one launched this past summer at $798 and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at $100 off the going rate. Alongside support for Alexa and Google Assistant with the included voice remote, this model also features Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound alongside direct access to your favorite streaming services. It also comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports and Variable Refresh Rate technology for gaming and fast action sports/films. Head below for more details.

If you can make do with a smaller display, the 50-inch variant of the model featured above is also still currently on sale for $369.99 shipped, or within $1 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This one delivers the same feature set as the model above, just with a more compact display and lighter price tag to match.

While some of the doorbuster-worthy price drops are starting to sell out, the aforementioned early Black Friday Walmart sale is another great place to score some savings on 4K TVs. While these aren’t the newest models out there, they make for great guest and spare room models or even just something more moderate for the home office and the like. Everything is detailed for you right here.

Hisense ULED 75U6H 4K Smart Google TV features:

4K ULED TV: Hisense’s proprietary ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. This suite of patented hardware and software technologies delivers an engaging and completely unique picture that can only be delivered by Hisense.

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations bring vibrant images to life in a way non QLED tvs can’t.

Peak Brightness / Full Array Local Dimming Zones: The average TV is 250-350 nits. Anything over 500 nits is extremely good. This television is up to 600 nits peak brightness across up to 48 local dimming zones.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos: Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound are cinema technology for your home. They provide amazing realism you can see and hear in every scene.

Google Assistant and Works with Alexa: The Google Assistant is built into Google TV. Tell it to turn on the lights, change the thermostat, play a video, and much more. This TV also works with Alexa through any of your Alexa-enabled devices.

