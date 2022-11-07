Walmart early Black Friday 4K TV deals now live: TCL 55-inch $188, Hisense 75-inch $448, more

As part of its early Black Friday Deals for Days event, Walmart is now offering some big-time, doorbuster-worthy pricing on a range of Hisense and TCL displays that are perfect for smaller bedrooms, a guest room, and more. While it might not be the best flagship high-tech model out there, you can land the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for just $188 shipped right now. This deal is exclusively available to Walmart+ members right now (everyone else can jump in later tonight at 7 P.M. EST) but, fortunately, you can sign up for free for 30 days as part of its latest promotion. Easily one of the lower prices we have ever tracked, it regular fetches just shy off $300 at Walmart and even more via Amazon third-party sellers. Again, it’s not the most high-tech option, but it will still bring a 55-inch smart display to your setup with 4K resolutions, AirPlay 2, four HDMI inputs, and more. Head below for more early Black Friday TV deals from Walmart.

Walmart early Black Friday 4K TV deals:

Walmart’s early Black Friday Deals for Days is now live and kicking. We have already featured early doorbuster pricing on Keurig’s K-Express coffee maker as well as Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case back down to the all-time low. And remember to stay locked to 9to5Toys all month long for the best deals of the year.

TCL 4-Series Roku TV features:

The TCL 4-Series Roku TV offers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming channels. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. In addition, your favorite HD shows, movies, and sporting events are enhanced to near Ultra HD resolution with 4K Upscaling. Your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels, gaming console and other devices are front-and-center within a simple, customizable home screen.

