Holiday pricing now live on Yummly’s magnetic smart meat thermometer at $80 shipped

The early holiday offer on the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer is now live at Amazon for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 20% off the going rate, about $15 under our Memorial Day mention earlier this year, and the best price we can find. Delivering one of the more elegant meat thermometer solutions out there, this model comes complete with a magnetic charging dock that you can neatly store on the kitchen fridge as easily as a drawer. From there, you can expect real-time updates from the leave-in stainless steel food probe that reports directly back to your smartphone from up to 150 feet away. It works with meat, fish, and poultry while the companion app works to remove the guesswork entirely: “tap what you’re cooking, choose how well you’d like it done, and we’ll let you know when your food is ready.” More details below.

if you’re not interested in the smart design or the other bells and whistles found on the Yummly, there are certainly far more affordable solutions out there. I have used this ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer for a couple years now without fail and it will only cost you $8 Prime shipped. You’re not getting the leave-in action or any of the smartphone connectivity here, but it will get the job done and ensure the chicken and pork is cooked safely.

Another model worth taking a look at is Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer. This one ideal for larger cooks as it can take four different readings across an entire family-sized turkey, for example. Best of all, it is still on sale at $45 off the going rate with up to 50% in savings to be had. All of the details you need are waiting right here and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for more.

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer features:

Completely wireless: The Yummly Smart Thermometer monitors temperature throughout cooking — no strings (or wires) attached.

Bluetooth connected: Control your cooking from up to 150 feet away with the free Yummly app on your smartphone or tablet.

Built-in timers and alerts: Go ahead and multitask. We’ll tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest.

Assisted cooking programs: Preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate guesswork for food done right. Tap what you’re cooking, choose how well you’d like it done, and we’ll let you know when your food is ready.

Leave-in thermometer: Stainless steel probe continually monitors your food to help you grill, roast, and pan-fry with ease.

Magnetic charging dock: Sleek charging dock keeps your thermometer protected and charged for cook times up to 25 hours. The magnetic dock affixes to metal surfaces for easy storage on your oven or refrigerator.

