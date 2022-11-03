Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer falls 50% in return to all-time low of $45 (Save $45)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer for $44.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $90, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $5. Make sure you cook meat to perfection with Govee’s Wi-Fi-enabled meat thermometer with the Govee Home app notifying you when a set temperature is reached. You can set a custom temperature threshold or use one of the 28 USDA-Meat preset temperatures to remove the guesswork. The rechargeable battery can also last up to 40 hours on a single charge. The four probes monitor temperature independently meaning you can keep track of different types of meat with one device. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead grab the Govee Bluetooth 4-probe Meat Thermometer for $25 after clipping the on-page coupon. Unlike the Wi-Fi model above, this thermometer has a lower wireless range but it still works with the Govee Home app. With a refresh rate of one second, you’ll be able to accurately monitor the temperature with the Govee Home app notifying you of temperature changes above or below your target. A detailed chart going back 2 hours allows you to track the cooking progress.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. As we head into the late fall months, it gets darker earlier. Make sure your guests can see your sidewalk for evening parties with Philips Hue’s Calla White and Color Ambiance Outdoor Pathway Light Base Kit for $106. With both white and color ambient illumination available, you can even tie the Calla into your holiday lighting decor this upcoming Christmas season.

Govee 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer features:

Detailed temperature data and easy-to-read charts are generated within 24 hours. Perfect for a quick review or an in-depth analysis of the temperature performance

Use the convenient and easy-to-read backlight screen to keep track of your temperatures at night. Easily switch between ℉/℃(the default unit is Fahrenheit). On the Govee Home App, you can add a cooking timer.

The magnetic back can easily be attached to a refrigerator, oven, grill, or any other metal surface.

