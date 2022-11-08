Newegg gets in on early Black Friday offers with price-protected discounts

Today, Newegg is launching a fresh batch of its early Black Friday deals ahead of the shopping holiday at the end of this month. This is part of Newegg’s Black Friday Deals, wish fresh discounts being delivered every week throughout the month. Today, we’re seeing a number of G.SKILL DDR5 memory discounts as well as full-on desktops and more, so be sure to keep reading to find out all the details on Newegg’s early Black Friday discounts.

Newegg offers Black Friday Price Protection

With AMD forcing adoption of DDR5, and Intel furthering its push of the latest technology, you might be looking at picking up some new memory this Black Friday. That’s what today’s sale focuses on with great discounts on a wide range of G.SKILL DDR5 memory.

One of the best deals from this is the G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB 32GB kit with a 6000MHz clock rate, designed for AMD’s Ryzen 7000 processors. Down to $225 from a normal $280 going rate, this marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this kit.

There’s a lot more on sale at Newegg already, though, with quite the wide range of G.SKILL memory discounts leading the way. However, that’s not where it ends. Another early Black Friday deal, which is actually covered by Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection, is the ABS Legend Gaming Desktop which packs a 12th Generation i7 processor and RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. Down to $2,450 right now from a list of $4,000, this desktop is at once of the best prices we’ve seen for something of this caliber.

Speaking of Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection, if a product is covered by that then you can guarantee you’ll get the best price it’ll be offered at through the shopping holiday, even if you purchase it right now. So, if this specific desktop (or any other product covered by the BFPP) drops further in price after you purchase it, Newegg will refund the difference.

Another notable discount happening right now is on the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 4K 144Hz monitor with DisplayHDR 400 and 90% coverage of the DCi-P3 spectrum. Down to $500, it normally goes for up to $700, and this also marks one of the best prices we’ve seen. Similarly covered by Black Friday Price Protection, this monitor is great for next-generation consoles and your desktop alike, though HDMI 2.0 does lock it to 1080p120 on PlayStation 5 and 1440p120 for Xbox. Your PC will also need DisplayPort to take full advantage of the 4K144 functions of this monitor, so do keep that in mind.

You can view the full Black Friday Deals event at Newegg by visiting this page frequently. There’s new discounts dropping all the time, so be sure to check back often to see whether or not your item is on sale. Plus, if it’s already at a good price and covered by Black Friday Price Protection, then rest assured you’ll get the best deal Newegg has to offer, even if it drops further.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!