Char-Broil’s classic 2-burner propane grill falls to 2022 low at 29% off, now just $98 shipped

Amazon is offering the Char-Broil Classic 2-burner Propane Gas Grill for $98.25 shipped. Normally $160, this 29% discount marks the best price that we’ve seen so far all year. With 280-square inches of cooking space on its porcelain-coated grates, you’ll be able to cook enough burgers or hot dogs for the whole family. In addition to the main cooking area, there’s also an 8,000-BTU side burner so you can use a cast iron pan or other vessel to prepare even more food. There are two in-line burners and the metal side shelves provide an extra 12- by 13-inch storage and prep space. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $23 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from inside the house without opening the grill’s lid, helping keep the heat buildup in the chamber where it belongs.

Don’t forget that Ninja’s air fry-ready 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-qt. multi-cooker is on sale for an Amazon low right now. Down $80 from its list price, today you’ll pay just $100 for this versatile cooker that will help out in Thanksgiving and Christmas meal prep. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on kitchen upgrades this holiday season.

Char-Broil 2-burner Gas Grill features:

The Char-Broil Classic 280 is a 2-burner gas grill delivering 20,000 BTU’s of heat across the 280 square inch cooking surface, to accommodate large meals the whole family will enjoy. Includes an 8,000-BTU side burner, ideal for sauces and sides. The cooking surface measures 20-inches wide x 14-inches deep, and features porcelain-coated grates, which help prevent food from sticking and are easy to clean. On the inside, two stainless steel in-line burners are durable and deliver strong cooking performance. Features a Piezo ignition system for fast and reliable startups with the push of a button, and a metal side shelf for increased storage and prep space. The Classic 280 sits on two 6-inch wheels for easy portability, and two fixed legs to keep it in place. Measures 45.6-inches wide x 24.1-inches deep x 41.9-inches high.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!