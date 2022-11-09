Ninja’s air fry-ready 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-qt. Multi-Cooker drops to Amazon low at $100 ($80 off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Multi-Cooker for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and typically in the $180 range, this is at least $80 off the going rate and now sitting at a new Amazon all-time. This is also more than $15 below our previous mention. Amazon’s price drop here also represents one of the lowest prices you’ll find on a comparable cooker from a notable brand at the moment, or ever really. Not only does it deliver traditional multi-cooker action with both pressure and slow cooking, but the 11-in-1 setup also includes built-in air frying, steaming, roasting, broiling, a dehydration setting and the ability to deliver a sous vide water bath setup. In the package, you’ll find the 6.5-quart non-stick cooking pot, a 4.6-quart air frying vessel, the nesting broil rack, and more. Head below for additional details.

If you already have a dedicated air fryer, the early doorbuster pricing still live on Instant Pot’s best-selling 6-quart multi-cooker is definitely worth a look. This is easily one of the most popular solutions in its class and it is now sitting at the lowest price we have tracked since this time last year. There’s no air frying on this model, but you’ll still get all of the usual multi-cooker settings with 7-in-1 action and a 6-quart capacity.

Elsewhere in Ninja deals however, we did spot its cold press juicer back down at the fall Prime Day pricing this morning. A notable way to bring some of the brand’s one-touch presets to your at-home juicing game, the JC101 is now down at $100 shipped via Amazon and all of the details you need re waiting right here. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more early holiday cooking and kitchen gear.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Multi-Cooker features:

TENDERCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Combines the best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one nonstick pot to quickly lock in juices and swap lids for a golden, crispy finish.

COOK FOR LARGE GROUPS: The nonstick 6.5-quart cooking pot fits up to a 5-lb. chicken or a 6-lb. roast for creating meals for large groups.

LARGE AIR FRYING CAPACITY: Use the 4.6-quart Cook & Crisp Plate to Make up to 3 lbs. of hand-cut French fries with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.

NESTING BROIL RACK: The stainless-steel nesting broil rack provides the ability to steam, broil, add an additional layer of capacity to your cooking, and stores easily inside the pot.

11-IN-1 VERSATILITY: Utilize 11 programmable cooking functions to Pressure Cook, Air Fry/Air Crisp, Steam, Slow Cook, Yogurt, Sear/Sauté, Bake/Roast, Broil, Dehydrate, Sous Vide & Keep Warm.

